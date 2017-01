ESCONDIDO (KGTV) -- A Honda Civic with bald tires lost control and spun out at SB I-15 at the SR78 in Escondido.

A man in a Lexus SUV was standing outside of his SUV near the center divider for unknown reasons, when the spinning car came crashing into him, killing him on impact.

There were four people in the Honda, two women and two children, a one-year-old boy and a four-year old girl.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

They were taken to Palomar Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center.

A SIG alert was issued and lanes were blocked off for several hours.

CHP officials want to remind everyone to slow down during the wet weather, check tires for tread, and if you need to pull over while on the freeway, try to get your car completely off the road.