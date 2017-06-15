Olympic athlete tryouts coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The next Olympic champion could be from right here in San Diego.

Two 24-Hour Fitness locations in San Diego will hold tryouts for the "The Next Olympic Hopeful," a special tournament that will ultimately invite a male and a female athlete to join Team USA camps for four sports: bobsled, skeleton, track cycling, and rugby.

On Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Balboa Super-Sport in San Diego and Bonita Sport in Chula Vista will host the in-person tryouts locally.

The program is led by the United States Olympic Committee to "enhance the pipeline of world-class athletes pursuing Olympic sport."

The first round of tryouts will include a "battery of tests for strength, mobility, and endurance" to qualify for the next round. Testing will cover a 30- and 10-meter sprint, medicine ball toss, vertical jump and a watt bike test to measure peak power.

The second round will cover the elimination of contestants to the Top 100 athletes -covering 50 men and 50 women. Selected athletes will be invited to spend five days at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Candidates will go through intensive screening and sport-specific training.

Finally, the final round will choose one male and one female athlete per sport. Athletes will also be eligible for financial, training, and medical support as well to continue their journey.

The program will air in August, titled "Scouting Camp: The Next Olympic Hopeful." For more information on how to apply for the competition, visit their website here.