Officers discover man at border was wanted for homicide

SAN DIEGO - Officers have discovered that a man brought to the border in Mexico was wanted for homicide in San Diego.

Mexican officials escorted 30-year-old Jorge Ibarra, a U.S. citizen, to the San Ysidro pedestrian border crossing on Jan. 25, just before 8 p.m. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer ran Ibarra's fingerprint through a law enforcement database and found a possible match for an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

The warrant, issued by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department with bail set at $1 million, was confirmed.

Ibarra was transferred to the custody of U.S. Deputy Marshals and booked into the San Diego Central Jail.