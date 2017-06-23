Oceanside Police seek victims of lewd acts

Sandy Coronilla
5:07 PM, Jun 22, 2017
36 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV)--Police announced Thursday they are searching for more victims of a man accused in a series of indecent exposure incidents in North County. 

Oceanside Police Department released a photo of a brown Toyota pickup driven by a suspect who i accused of exposing himself twice to a woman as she jogged in May 2017. He allegedly approached the woman and asked her for directions to a local cafe, police said. 

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s. Police have already arrested the suspect and now seek information on other potential victims. 

If you have information or believe you were a victim, contact Detective Brandon Baird at 760-435-4690. 

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top