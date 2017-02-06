Oceanside apartment standoff ends in arrest

City News Service
5:29 AM, Feb 6, 2017
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A 63-year-old Oceanside man was taken into custody after allegedly blasting a shotgun inside his apartment and holding police and a SWAT team at bay for about three hours.

Robert Bredeweg may have been despondent over a family issue when he began shooting inside his apartment in the 500 block of North Freeman Street near Sportfisher Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Oceanside police Lt. Matt Cole. Officers evacuated nearby residents as a standoff ensued, he said.

Crisis negotiators were able to persuade Bredeweg to surrender and exit his apartment around 4:30 p.m. SWAT personnel took him into custody and he was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of negligently discharging a firearm, according to police and jail records.

No one was injured, Cole said.

