Ocean Beach residents, business owners prepare for rain and possible flooding

SAN DIEGO - People all around Ocean Beach are getting ready for the rain.

Brandi Bravos, who works at The Electric Chair on Newport Avenue, said it flooded up to their knees last year. She shot video of rushing water flowing down the street and into the store.

"I was here when it happened," she said. "It happened in like five seconds or less, it was crazy."

Dozens of businesses all along Newport Avenue followed The Electric Chair's example, and stacked dozens of sandbags up against their front doors.

"We had two rows of sandbags last year, it didn't work. Now we have like five rows. Hopefully that works this time," Bravos said. "This one is supposed to be for six days right? So hopefully it's not as bad."