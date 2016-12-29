SAN DIEGO - Police responded to a report of gunshots fired between two vehicles Wednesday afternoon in Oak Park.



Shattered glass was found in the area of Laurel and 54th streets around 1:15 p.m. by San Diego police.



A watch commander initially told 10News that shell casings were also found and reported the shooting area included 5400 Pirotte Drive.



"It was loud, and then someone retaliated with a smaller gun," said Oak Park resident Alex Rodriguez, who was inside his house when the shooting occurred.



Officers checked nearby homes and the street and found at least three shell casings. Officers also found a hole in the stucco on Rodriguez's house.



"They said there was some little mark on my house," said Rodriguez. "There's like a little hole, a little bullet hole … It could have gone through the window. It could have hit my family, so that's pretty crazy."



Police didn't report any injuries, and officers believed the two vehicles sped north on 54th Street towards University Avenue.



