NORTH PARK - A sliced window screen could signal a restless night ahead for Katy Renish.

Two nights ago, as she and her fiance slept in their bedroom, a few feet below them someone was prowling in their basement off Oregon Street.

An intruder cut the screen, and pushed open an unlocked window, before raiding the basement.

10News Michael Chen spoke with Renish and discovered a clue a neighbor noticed that could lead to catching the prowler.