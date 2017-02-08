San Diego Promise: Free Community College

About the San Diego Promise

The national free community college movement has arrived in San Diego. The San Diego Promise is a joint partnership between the San Diego Community College District and San Diego Unified. The program will pay for enrollment fees and provide book grants for eligible San Diego Unified graduating seniors who enroll at City, Mesa and Miramar colleges. The program ensures that no deserving student is denied the opportunity to go to college due to lack of resources.

Eligibility

Students must complete a San Diego Promise application. To be eligible, students must apply for and accept all financial aid (except student loans) before receiving the "Promise" supplement. "Promise" financial aid is designed to fulfill a student's remaining unmet financial for fees and/or instructional materials. In addition to financial support with enrollment fees, students will receive up to $750 in grants for textbooks and related instructional supplies. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 units for both fall and spring, participate in eight hours of community service and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0.

San Diego Community College Students Pose In Front of a Promise Banner - Click for VideoMore than a Promise

From specialized counseling to help in creating a a comprehensive educational plan, the San Diego Community College District is committed to making sure that students in the San Diego Promise reach their educational goal. Students who participate in the San Diego Promise program will receive wrap-arround support, including regular meetings with a counselor, participation in workshops and frequent email reminders to assist them in remaining on track.