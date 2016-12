Michael Durnell loves being outdoors. He spends his time at the beach and loves shooting guns at the range. But he can't do those things with his outdated wheelchair - that he's had for more than 20 years.

The Carlsbad resident lost his leg and arm in a bad motorcycle crash. Over the years, he's made requests to Medicare about replacing his wheelchair with one that has bigger wheels and can go into the dirt without getting stuck. His requests have been denied.

We've reached out to Medicare to learn more about why, but they have called us back. If you would like to help Durnell get a new wheelchair, you can reach him at the P.O. box below.

Michael Durnell

Supplemental Special Needs Trust

3461 Via Montebello unit 192

P.O. box 421 Carlsbad, Ca. 92009