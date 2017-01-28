Neighbors recovering after vandalism

SANTEE, Calif. - Authorities arrested three men for vandalizing four cars parked on Carlton Oaks Drive in Santee.

Witnesses describe three men in a white, older model Ford Explorer throwing rocks and using other items to hit vehicles.

One neighbor told 10News they were using golf clubs to smash windows.

Deputies stopped the vehicle a few miles away and arrested three men inside for felony vehicle vandalism and conspiracy. They also found weapons inside, including brass knuckles.

“It’s pretty dangerous," Charlie Parra said. "I mean here, I like to walk around the neighborhood and if I would have been the person that spotted them, I mean, who says they couldn’t use that stuff against me. So that’s pretty scary.”

Deputies also believe the same Explorer was involved in a series of vandalized vehicles a few weeks ago in a different area of Santee.