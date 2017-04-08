Neighbors: 'Peeping tom' spying on women, baby

HILLCREST, Calif. (KGTV) - Some restless nights are expected after repeated visits from an apparent “Peeping Tom.”

In the back of a duplex just off University Ave., residents have spied - early Wednesday morning and Friday morning - a man in flannel lurking, crouching under bathroom windows while the women inside were getting ready for work.

Next door, a father tells 10News in 3 of the last 5 nights, he's chased away a man wearing a hoodie, looking into the bedroom window of his one-year-old daughter.