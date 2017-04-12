Neighbors get surprise after peering at sidewalk pile

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Neighbors in Golden Hill are looking out for a mystery woman toting a suspicious inventory.



Last Wednesday, Alesia Buchanan says the woman dumped a few items in her yard on 20th Street, and headed to nearby porches.

Buchanan put the items on the sidewalk.

“Each time she returned, she brought more belongings with her, added to her pile. It got larger and larger,” said Buchanan.

There was a cooler, a leaf blower, shoes, suitcases – and then arrived 3 bicycles. Suspicious neighbors took a closer look. Some say they found items missing from their porches, leading to a showdown.