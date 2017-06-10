Naval Base Coronado warns of week-long training noise near San Diego Bay

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - Expect loud noises emanating from San Diego Bay throughout the next week.

Naval Base Coronado will be conducting training exercises from Sunday, June 11, through Saturday, June 17, near San Diego Bay, east of Pier 159 and Harbor Drive, from 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

"The Navy recognizes the importance of being good neighbors with the local communities and makes every effort to abate noise when possible," the U.S. Navy wrote in a Facebook post. "We are committed to being good neighbors, while balancing the installation's mission."

Anyone who wishes to submit a noise complaint can do so online here. Questions can be directed to Naval Base Coronado Public Affairs at 619-545-8136.