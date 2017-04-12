X-rated graphic graffiti sprayed next to pothole

A pothole problem in Placerville, California got some unexpected attention when a vandal spray-painted a graphic drawing on one of the town's roads.

A phallic symbol was drawn on one of the town's roads next to a note that read, "What are taxes for?"

Residents have complained about potholes damaging cars and said they have had trouble getting the road fixed, according to Sacramento-based KTXL.

The city manager's office declined to comment to KTXL, but the graphic symbol was painted over within an hour of the city manager's office being notified.

