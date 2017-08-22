Woman arrested for driving drunk with unbuckled toddler in back seat

A Florida woman was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and pills with her toddler in the back seat.

Brandy Lerma was pulled over in West Palm Beach on Saturday. According to deputies, when Lerma got out of the car, she was so drunk she couldn't stand during her sobriety test.

Police were alerted to Lerma's dangerous driving by a tow truck driver who called 911. The man was driving next to Lerma when she flipped him off and proceeded to nearly hit several cars.

The man noticed a child in her back seat and decided to call for help while following her.

When police pulled her over, they saw Lerma's 3-year-old son standing up on the back seat, completely unrestrained, according to the New York Daily News.

Lerma reportedly told officers she'd had "two fireball drinks," as well as Percocet and Xanax.

She was arrested on charges including child abuse and driving under the influence.

