We’ve all been there at night when we can’t see a thing because our headlights aren’t bright enough. A new report out states that’s the case for a majority of vehicles. Mechanics are now suggesting replacing your old halogen bulbs with LED lights.

On average, halogen lights only allow the driver to see about 50 yards in front of them, but with LED lights, a driver can see twice as far. The lights are also said to last longer.

LED lights cost anywhere from $70 dollars to $150 dollars. Mechanic Dave Guthrie says, they don’t even take that long to install. “Typically, it only takes as long as an average headlight bulb replacement.”

Except for about 5% of vehicles, LED lights fit in all cars and SUVs. If you’re not sure they will fit in your car, Guthrie suggests calling a mechanic to find out.

When it comes to safety, Guthrie says never neglect the little things.

“The amount of light you can actually see and the distance you can actually see and manage and make decisions is ultimately making you safer on the road.”