WATCH LIVE: Otto Warmbier's public funeral

WYOMING, Ohio -- The public is invited to memorialize Otto Warmbier and attend his funeral at Wyoming High School in Ohio Thursday morning.

Warmbier's family said they'll celebrate the 22-year-old college student's life Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. local time at the high school. Warmbier will be buried at Spring Grove Cemetery.

BELOW: Sen. Rob Portman speaks to reporters at Otto Warmbier's funeral

Cincinnati-based WCPO will not stream the funeral service out of respect for the Warmbier family's privacy.

WATCH our livestream of the funeral procession in the live player below. You may see a blank screen periodically.