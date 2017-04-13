Video captures horse attacking alligator at state park in Florida

You never know what you will see walking through a Florida state park.

On Wednesday, Krystal M. Berry posted a video of a horse attacking a gator at the Paynes Prairie State Park, which is located just south of Gainesville.

Berry commented in the post with the video, "I'm still shaking" after witnessing the encounter.

A friend, who was with Berry at the state park, captured what lead up to the encounter on Facebook Live.

Berry told WJAX/WFOX they were at the park to celebrate being done with school.