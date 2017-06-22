Teacher had sex with special education student, police say

A Connecticut teacher was fired after she admitted to having sex with a special education student.

Laura Ramos, 31, was arrested this week and charged with second-degree sexual assault, according to the Connecticut Post.

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut said Ramos admitted in an interview that she and the 18-year-old student had sex in her car numerous times from December 2016 to April 2017.

Ramos taught special education at Central High School in Bridgeport. Her relationship with one of her students came to light when another student alerted someone that Ramos and the student were "making eyes at each other."

Ramos's attorney maintained her innocence when talking to the newspaper. She could face up to 10 years in prison for the crime.

The student was unidentified.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk.