Steam pipe explosion near Camden Yards in Baltimore

4:06 PM, Jun 20, 2017
32 mins ago

Photo courtesy Baltimore Fire

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo courtesy Baltimore Fire

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo courtesy Baltimore Fire

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore is causing road closures and delays. 

Two people were injured and are receiving treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. There could be more injuries. 

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Delays should be expected on both Pratt and Lombard streets

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top