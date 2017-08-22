South Florida girl dies in car crash while heading to first day of school

5:50 AM, Aug 22, 2017
Miramar Police Department

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) -- An 8-year-old Florida girl was killed during a crash on her way to her first day of school.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues says the child's mother was driving to Somerset Academy, a charter school in Miramar, on Monday when she apparently ran a red light and was hit by a pickup truck.

Rues says Sumaiya Zahin was ejected from the minivan, which then rolled over on her. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt. A toddler riding in a car seat was not harmed.

Police said the girl's mother was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

No further details were immediately available.

