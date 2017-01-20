Shooting reported at Ohio high school: 1 injured, 1 in custody

Scripps National Desk
5:14 AM, Jan 20, 2017
5 hours ago
West Liberty Salem School District

A shooting has happened at a rural Ohio high school, according to multiple reports.

WSYX ABC 6 reports that police have arrested one suspect and one person is injured in the incident.

 

 

 

 

The victim, whose condition is unknown at this time, was located in a school bathroom, the Champaign County sheriff told WSYX ABC 6. 

The school plans to dismiss classed for the day and parents of students at the school are being directed to pick up their children at an off-campus location. 

 

 

This is a breaking story. More details to come

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top