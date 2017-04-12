Semi dangling over Florida highway overpass

Scott Sutton
3:21 AM, Apr 12, 2017

A semi is dangling off the Congress Avenue overpass at the Interstate 95 interchange, prompting the closure of three lanes of the I-95 southbound.

Photo via West Palm Beach-based WPTV. 

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A semi is dangling off a Florida highway overpass.

The truck is at the Congress Avenue overpass at the Interstate 95 interchange Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of three lanes of I-95 southbound as a precaution.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a person who fell from the overpass has died. The victim and their job title have not been released.

The wreck happened at about 6 a.m. Eastern

 

The Florida Highway Patrol said there is no time frame for the tractor-trailer's removal as crews work to upright and remove it.

 At this point, officials say the truck is not in danger of falling onto I-95.

This is the same area where a semi crashed on March 29, causing lane closures for hours.

A third wreck at the location involving a dangling semi occurred on Aug. 4, 2016.

