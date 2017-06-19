Suspected attacker drives into police car on Champs-Elysees in Paris

Cloudy
HI: 84°
LO: 64°
PARIS - JUNE 09: The Arc de Triomphe on June 9, 2008 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
PARIS (AP) — Paris police say a suspected attacker is down after slamming his car into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees, a shopping district and tourist destination in the city.
The Associated Press has reported that a man suspected of the attack has been arrested.
The BBC reports portions of the street are roped off due to a car fire in the area.
More on this as it develops.