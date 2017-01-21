Richard Spencer, noted white nationalist, punched by protestor on Inauguration Day

Richard Spencer, a leader of the “alt-right” movement and an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, was punched in the face by protesters on Friday blocks from Donald Trump’s inauguration celebrations.

Spencer was talking to reporters as hecklers asked if he was a “neo-nazi” and “liked black people.” Moments later, a protester ran up beside him and punched him in the face.

Spencer is a self-declared white nationalist. In the days following Trump’s win in the 2016 election, Spencer spoke at a conference for the National Policy Institute in which he led the members in a “heil” salute to Trump.

Spencer popularized the term “alt-right.” The controversial conservative website Breitbart, formerly run by Trump’s White House Chief Straregist Steve Bannon, bills itself as a platform for the alt-right.

Warning: The video below contains violent images.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.