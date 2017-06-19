Recall expanded for rawhide chew products for dogs

United Pet Group on Friday voluntarily expanded its recall of multiple brands of packages of rawhide dog chew products to include some private label brands.

RELATED: More recall news

The recall was initiated after United Pet Group identified that certain of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews.

The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

United Pet Group received very limited reports of pet illness based on the volume of possibly affected rawhide chew products manufactured and distributed.

The company said the primary complaint received from consumers was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported.

Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite and gastric irritation, including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.

The affected product was distributed nationwide from United Pet Group’s Edwardsville, Illinois distribution facility and was delivered to consumers through various retail establishments, including online outlets.

All of the dog chew products included in the voluntary recall identify an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 5/31/2020 located on the back of the package with the exception of the Enzadent and Dentahex products which are listed by UPC codes below and specific expiration dates outlined below.

The private label products subject to the recall are described below: