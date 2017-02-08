Man in pink lingerie fights police, arrested for lewdness, DUI

Alex Hider
5:41 PM, Feb 7, 2017
A Pittsburgh man arrested for DUI on Monday reportedly tried to fight police officers while wearing pink lingerie.

According KDKA-TV, eyewitnesses spotted 51-year-old Daniel Marchese pleasuring himself in his car with an open bottle of Jack Daniels. When officers arrived, they found Marchese in a car passed out in the middle of a busy intersection.

When police approached the car, Marchese became aggressive with police, cursing at them. WTAE-TV reports that Marchses repeatedly kicked an officer in the stomach — all while his sweatpants drooped, revealing pink lingerie.

Police also found two unregistered guns in the trunk of the car — which was stolen.

Marchese is facing charges of open lewdness, DUI and aggravated assault.

