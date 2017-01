A colonial-era hotel slid off the land and into a rushing river in Peru — and eyewitness video captured the dramatic incident.

Reuters video shows the building, located in the city of Lircay, sliding backward off a muddy cliffside and into the Sicra River. According to Reuters, the landslide happened after 10 hours of steady rain.

See the video in the player above.

The Weather Network reported the hotel was called La Hacienda and its guests and staff were evacuated before the incident. There were no injuries reported.

