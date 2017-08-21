Mom arrested for leaving kids in car while she gambled at Detroit casino

2:39 AM, Aug 21, 2017
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A mother was arrested after Detroit police say she left her kids in the car to go inside and gamble.

According to police, someone noticed the children in a vehicle outside of MGM Grand early Sunday around 12:20 a.m. local time. 

Police say the 27-year-old mother left her 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter inside the car. They were checked out and determined to be OK and released to the father at the scene.

"If you've got a problem with gambling, then there's ways to deal with that. But you don't bring infants and toddlers to the gambling location and lock them in a car," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

Right now, Detroit police's child abuse unit and Child Protective Services are investigating.

The mother is expected to face child abandonment charges.

