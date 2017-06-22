Man barred from wearing shorts wears dress instead

Earlier this week, a man in the UK was sent home from work for wearing shorts -- a breach of company rules, despite the heat of summer. But rather than give in to outmoded, suffocating standards of traditional dress codes, Joey Barge had an idea: Wear a dress.

And he documented all of it on Twitter.

After arriving back at work in a dress, he was told his outfit was "a bit too colourful." They "asked if I wanted to go home and change because they were letting us wear shorts because of my 'protest' -- but I said I was happy to stay," Barge continued.

A memo went out to employees.

"Due to the extremely warm temperatures," the memo said, "... gentlemen in the office are permitted to wear ¾ length shorts."

A triumph for cargo shorts-loving men everywhere.