Madonna defends anti-Donald Trump speech

Mina Abgoon
4:06 PM, Jan 22, 2017
4:11 PM, Jan 22, 2017

Madonna performs on stage, as part of her Rebel Heart Tour, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, in Paris. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

Jacques Brinon
Attempting to defuse critique surrounding a controversial speech she delivered, singer Madonna on Sunday took to social media.
 
On Instagram, Madonna tried to clarify her remarks during a profanity-laced speech in which she said she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”
 
The speech garnered backlash from Donald Trump supporters and opponents alike.
 
“I am not a violent person,” Madonna subsequently wrote on Instagram. “I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”
 
She continued, “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things—one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”
 
She ended the statement with, “It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love.’”
Read Madonna’s full statement below.
 
 

Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

