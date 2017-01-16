Last man to walk on the moon Eugene Cernan dies

The last man to step foot on the Moon, Eugene Cernan, died at the age of 82 on Monday, officials at NASA confirmed.

Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17, which landed on the Moon on Dec. 11, 1972. Since his module left the Moon three days later, humanity has not returned to the Moon. Cernan was joined on the surface of the Moon by fellow astronaut Harrison Schmitt. Ronald Evans was also on board Apollo 17, but stay at the command module.

Cernan is one of 12 astronauts to land on the Moon.

Apollo 17 was Cernan's third and final space flight. Cernan was also on board Apollo 10 in 1969, which served as a dress rehearsal for the first Moon landing later in 1969.

Cernan's first flight in space was in 1966 on board Gemini 9A. Cernan was originally a backup crew member, but was enlisted for the mission when Elliot See and Charles Bassett were killed in a training mission.