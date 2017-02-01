10News
Kid dances with trio of baby emus
Mina Abgoon
7:49 PM, Jan 31, 2017
51 mins ago
This might be the most adorable dance-off we’ve ever seen.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a little boy busting out some cute moves – his dance partners? Three playful emus.
See the heartwarming clip below.
Read Full Story