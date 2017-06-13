Kevin Durant delivers title to Golden State; LeBron James misses out on championship

Justin Boggs
8:44 PM, Jun 12, 2017
9:02 PM, Jun 12, 2017

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 01: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ezra Shaw
Copyright Getty Images

Golden State was not going to allow history to repeat itself. 

A year after the Cleveland Cavilers shocked the sports world by winning the NBA Finals after trailing by a 3-1 margin, the Warriors won their second NBA championship in three years after defeating the Cavs 129-120 on Monday. 

While the two teams have met three straight times in the NBA Finals, it was newcomer for Golden State who made the difference. Kevin Durant scored 39 on Monday en route to his first NBA title. Durant was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Durant joined an already star-studded Warriors roster in the offseason after Golden State failed to close out Cleveland. 

Meanwhile, Cleveland's LeBron James led the Cavs with 41 points, but came up short for the fourth time in seven years. James went to four-straight NBA Finals in Miami before leading the Cavs to three Finals in a row. James' 41 points were not enough. 

Golden State had an opportunity to become the first team to sweep through the playoffs with a perfect 16-0 record. The Cavs denied that opportunity on Friday in a surprising blowout over the Warriors. 

After Cleveland led 37-33 through the first quarter, Golden State outscored Cleveland 38-23 in the second quarter. Cleveland lead early in the second 41-33, but Golden State quickly went on a 28-4 run in the second. 

Cleveland never led in the second half, but was within 3 early in the fourth quarter. That was as close as the Cavs would get. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top