Six Georgia inmates are being credited for saving the life of a correctional officer on Monday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Georgia announced six inmates involved in a work detail rushed to action after a guard passed out during a hot day, according to WXIA-TV.

The inmates opened the officer's shirt and removed the bulletproof vest to perform CPR while another inmate grabbed the officer's phone to dial 911, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The officer's name was not released.

"In Law Enforcement an Officer can be pinned this medal for a heroic act that involves saving another's life," the Facebook post read. "Today, our Office celebrates the heroic acts of 6 individual inmates on our Work Detail with lunch in the park and desserts prepared by the Officer's family members.

"We are very proud of the actions of all 6 inmates involved."