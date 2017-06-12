Jobs in coal mining only very slightly up since Trump came into office

The administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, has repeatedly presented amazing figures, stating the coal and mining sector had added 50,000 new jobs in the last quarter.
In the U.S. coal mining sector there were only 50,000 jobs in total, as of January 2017. So, adding 50,000 would have been a miraculous doubling of employment.
Pruitt might have gotten something mixed up and/or was somewhat unspecific on the time frame ('last quarter') and the exact sector he was referring to ('coal jobs'/'mining jobs'), as The Washington Post observes.