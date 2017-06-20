Is Biden the Democrat's trump card for 2020?

After the disaster that was the 2016 election, the Democratic Party is in need of a rethink. A new survey by Morning Consult reveals how registered Democratic voters view potential candidates for the next roll of the dice in 2020. When asked if they have a favorable view of various Democrats that may run, there was one clear winner. Former Vice-President Joe Biden enjoys by far the most admiration among party members, with a net 74 percent saying they have a favorable view of the longtime Senator for Delaware.

Despite the fact he would be 77 come the next election, Biden isn't completely dismissive of the possibility of running. In an interview with NPR last week he said: "I have no intention of running for president but I'm a great respecter of fate. ... I don't have any plans to do it, but I'm not promising I wouldn't do it." Nevertheless, Dems will probably have to look a little further down the list when choosing their next candidate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is in second place, and represents the most popular of the currently active politicians included in the survey. Having decided to not throw her hat into the 2016 race, any vacuum left by Bernie Sanders could well be filled by Warren in four years time. If Sanders decides to run again, though, things may get tight.

