University's mistake costs one of its top football recruits the upcoming season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- One of Indiana's top football recruits is ineligible to play this year because of a mistake made by the school.

Indiana University has apologized to defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald for a mistake that will cost him his first year of eligibility.

In a statement issued Saturday, athletic director Fred Glass acknowledged the school's compliance office failed to properly advise Fitzgerald of his eligibility requirements.

This was a mistake by the Department, not Fitzgerald and not the football program," said Glass.

Indiana appealed to the NCAA on Aug. 3. It was denied Friday.

Glass also says the school has changed the process to ensure a similar mistake will not occur in the future. He also criticized the NCAA for not granting the waiver when it "could have and should have."

Fitzgerald, a defensive back, will remain on full scholarship and will receive all student-athlete services but, as a non-qualifier, cannot play in games or practice this season.