Husky knows how to operate refrigerator ice machine
Mina Abgoon
8:02 PM, Feb 6, 2017
30 mins ago
Why wait on someone to get you ice when you can do it yourself?
Cute video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a 5-month-old husky casually helping himself to some ice from the refrigerator.
This pup apparently learned the new trick just by observing his humans – now that’s a smart animal.
