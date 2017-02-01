Hooters to open fast casual restaurant — with male and female servers

Alex Hider
3:20 PM, Feb 1, 2017
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 12: A general view of Hooters restaurant on January 12, 2007 in Seoul, South Korea. The famous US restaurant is preparing to open for the first time in South Korea on January 18. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Chung Sung-Jun
Hooters restaurants are best known for two things: Spicy chicken wings and scantily-clad waitresses. But only one of those will be available at its newest location.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Hooters Management Corp. — one of two companies that operate Hooters restaurants — will open a fast-casual style dining establishment outside of Chicago next month.

Hoots: A Hooters Joint, will feature an abbreviated menu of Hooters’ classics, as well as counter service for dine-in or takeout. It will also include a full-service bar for those who want to stick around.

What it won’t include is the “Hooters Girls” and their iconic short shorts. According to the Tribune, workers will be a mix of men and women in more traditional uniforms.

Hooters is looking to capitalize on the success of fast-casual dining options: Restaurants like Chipotle, Panera and Shake Shack that offer the convenience of fast food and the quality of a casual dining chain.

The first Hoots location will open in Cicero, Illinois in March.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.
 

