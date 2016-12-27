Holiday spending for 2016 is far exceeding expectations — significantly surpassing the National Retail Federation’s prediction of $655 billion.

The NRF’s prediction, though lower than reality, would have already been an increase of more than 3 percent, according to the organization’s website. But according to Forbes and other sources, holiday spending is now actually expected to exceed $1 trillion.

President-elect Donald Trump cheered the news on Twitter, claiming the world was “gloomy” and had “no hope” before his victory against rival Hillary Clinton.

The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Online sales were expected to increase between 7 and 10 percent to as much as $117 billion, according to the NRF’s initial forecast.

Forbes also reported 76 percent of Americans are using mobile devices for holiday shopping this year — evidence of the significance of smartphones in today's world of retail.

On average, U.S. adults planned to spend $419 on holiday-related items this season.