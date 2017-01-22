Gorilla youngster has quite the attitude

Mina Abgoon
3:10 PM, Jan 22, 2017
3:18 PM, Jan 22, 2017
Ever deal with a cocky teenager?
 
This confident baby gorilla named Lope from the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England will definitely remind you of one.
 
Watch him hilariously beat his chest as if he owns the zoo. See it in the video below.

 

