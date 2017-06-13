Golden State Warriors decline to say whether they'd visit White House if invited

Fresh off its second NBA championship in three years, Golden State Warriors officials declined to say Tuesday whether the team would visit the White House if invited.



"Today is all about celebrating our championship," team reps said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. "We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary."



Warriors Coach Steve Kerr has been openly critical of President Donald Trump, especially the President’s proposed travel ban to six Muslim-majority nations.

Star player Steph Curry, who has an endorsement deal with Under Armour, has been critical of Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s support of President Trump.

"I agree with that description, if you remove the 'et,'" Curry said, in response to Plank calling President Trump an "asset."

Presidents have hosted world champion sports teams for decades, but the tradition has become a hot-button topic for athletes in recent years. In April, a number of New England Patriots, including quarterback Tom Brady, missed the ceremony at the White House — the first of the Trump administration. While Brady cited family reasons for missing the celebration, others like Devin McCourtey, Martellus Bennett and Chris Long cited Trump as their reason for not attending.



The White House hosted the National Champion Clemson football team on Monday. There were no reports of any Tigers players skipping the ceremony, though Coach Dabo Swinney told reporters in May he would not have a problem with his players skipping the ceremony.



In 2010, Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas refused to visit then-President Barack Obama in the White House, citing his personal political beliefs.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.