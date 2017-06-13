Golden State Warriors decline to say whether they'd visit White House if invited

Fresh off its second NBA championship in three years, Golden State Warriors officials declined to say Tuesday whether the team would visit the White House if invited.
"Today is all about celebrating our championship," team reps said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. "We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary."
Star player Steph Curry, who has an endorsement deal with Under Armour, has been critical of Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s support of President Trump.
"I agree with that description, if you remove the 'et,'" Curry said, in response to Plank calling President Trump an "asset."
Presidents have hosted world champion sports teams for decades, but the tradition has become a hot-button topic for athletes in recent years. In April, a number of New England Patriots, including quarterback Tom Brady, missed the ceremony at the White House — the first of the Trump administration. While Brady cited family reasons for missing the celebration, others like Devin McCourtey, Martellus Bennett and Chris Long cited Trump as their reason for not attending.