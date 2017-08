KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe weather brought heavy rainfall to the Kansas City metro area Monday overnight. By early Tuesday morning, Indian Creek rose to levels beyond the record-setting flood waters in late July.

Radar-estimated rainfall totals peaked into the double digits, with isolated areas getting 10 inches of rain overnight.

.@KCMOFireDept used boats to rescue people. 101st & Wornall, that's a mattress floating on water. #flooding on Indian Creek @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/Em5q03bVGu — Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) August 22, 2017

There were several feet of standing water in certain spots. There was also standing water near I-35 and West Pennway.

Right now we are near Westport Road and Mills Street where there's at least 3 feet of water. We've seen 3 cars turn around @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/xShUvr6aeo — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) August 22, 2017

There were multiple reports of water rescues, including people stuck in trees and on the roofs of cars as flood water raged beneath them.

Kansas City Power & Light reported more than 13,000 customers without power in the metro overnight. Westar reported more than 3,100 of its customers were without power.

AVOID area near Southwest Trafficway & Westport Road. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/fIILGGcaO7 — Giovanni Garcia (@giovanniggarcia) August 22, 2017

This comes after flash flooding hit parts of the Northland near Rush Creek Monday afternoon.