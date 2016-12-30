Fisher, Reynolds to have joint funeral

Justin Boggs
9:02 PM, Dec 29, 2016
11:06 PM, Dec 29, 2016

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (R), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and her daughter Carrie Fisher pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Copyright Getty Images

Actress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher will have a joint funeral after the two stars died just one day apart this week, Reynolds' son Todd Fisher confirmed to ABC News

According to the ABC News report, no date or time has been set for the service. 

Fisher, 60, died on Tuesday after she went into cardiac arrest on an airplane last week. Reynolds died at age 84 on Wednesday after suffering from a stroke. 

Both women had successful acting careers. Fisher was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" series. Fisher reprised her role from the 70s and 80s trilogy in 2015 for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Her last film appearance will come next year in the release of "Star Wars: Episode VIII."

Reynolds became a star with her performance in the 1952 film "Singin' in the Rain." In 2014, she won the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. She then took home the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the 2015 Academy Awards.  

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top