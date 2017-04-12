Family with disabled son says they were kicked out of Colorado hotel, which hotel denies

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A Littleton family says they were kicked out of the Homewood Suites and hotel staff insulted their disabled son, who has cerebral palsy.

Christina Steinmetz and her disabled son were staying at the Homewood Suites in Littleton while the floors were being redone at their home.

Steinmetz said her husband had made her a reservation through Tuesday, so she was overwhelmed when hotel staff unexpectedly told her she needed to check out on Monday afternoon in less than 30 minutes.

"A half-hour is hardly long enough to move two rooms full of equipment, and medication and supplies," Steinmetz said.

"It is difficult. We have a lot of equipment," said Christina's daughter, Elly Steinmetz-Lewis.

Steinmetz showed Denver-based KMGH an email that shows they had a separate reservation for Monday night, but said she was told she needed to leave anyway.

"I was told I needed to vacate the room," explained Steinmetz.

Frazzled and all by herself, Steinmetz said she started bringing all her son's equipment into the lobby and was forced to leave her son there in only a diaper and a t-shirt.

"They ask her to remove him first, like he's some sort of eyesore for the lobby," explained Lewis.

"It was embarrassing and humiliating, and he can't speak for himself," said Steinmetz.

KMGH reporter Jennifer Kovaleski stopped by the hotel, but was immediately kicked out.

"Do you have a comment about what happened?" Kovaleski asked. "Is there a manager who can speak to us outside?"

"Do I need to call the sheriff's out? I already asked you to leave," responded the hotel staff member at the front desk.

The Steinmetzes said they hope this can serve as a learning opportunity.

"For us all to get together and say: Something happened, and we can do better," said Steinmetz.

"They didn't treat my brother with respect. They treated him like he was luggage," said Lewis.

Homewood Suites later sent KMGH the following statement: