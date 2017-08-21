Experience the eclipse from where it all started

MADRAS, Ore. - It's the question people will probably ask you for days, where were you when the total solar eclipse happened?

From the moment the moon started to cross in front of the sun, you could feel the eclipse excitement in Madras, Oregon where the eclipse began.

Many had been waiting for months, even years, and traveling for days to witness nature's wonder and history.

The Michaels family traveled together for a week in an RV for the moment.

"If I saw anything more amazing than that i would faint. I'm thinking i'm never going to see something better than this," says Benjamin Michaels.

For Deb Michaels, it was more beautiful and emotional than expected.

"I felt tearful and excited and happy like so grateful to be in this moment."

A once in a lifetime experience, or maybe not.

"It's going to be hard to re-create it," says Benjamin Michaels

"I think i might become an eclipse chaser," says Deb Michaels