Evenflo recalls Evolve Booster Seats due to harness issues

Evenflo has announced a voluntary recall on select models of its Evolve Booster Seat due to harness issues.

According to the company, some children can access and activate the harness adjustment button without adult assistance and potentially loosen the harness.

This voluntary recall impacts the use of the seat in the harnessed mode only.

The recall includes Evolve Booster Seats manufactured prior to February 9, 2016, with the following model numbers:

34411700 (US)

34411741 (US)

34411700C (Canada)

While no injuries have occurred in connection with this issue, Evenflo identified a trend in complaints regarding use of the seat in harnessed mode through its regular review of consumer feedback.

Evenflo is providing, at no charge, a remedy kit that will prevent child access and activation of the harness adjustment button. The remedy kit includes a replacement harness adjustment button assembly and installation instructions.

To determine if your child's seat is included in this recall and to order a remedy kit, please visit www.evolve.evenflo.com or call the ParentLink Consumer Resource Center at 1-800-233-5921 (US)/ 1-800-265-0749 (Canada). Please do not return your child's seat to retailers.

If your child is not accessing and activating the harness adjustment button, then the Evolve may be used safely in harnessed mode until the remedy kit is installed. If your child is accessing the harness adjustment button in harnessed mode, then the seat should not be used until you install the remedy kit. Please remember that if your child meets the height and weight requirements for the belt-positioning modes (stages 2 and 3), then the seat may be used safely in these modes.