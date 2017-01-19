Light rain
HI: 62°
LO: 54°
HI: 60°
LO: 53°
TOPEKA, Kan. - The tour bus for the country music group Eli Young Band caught fire outside Topeka, Kansas, early Wednesday morning.
Police confirm there we no reported injuries. Despite losing possessions in the fire, band members say they're just glad their driver, Randy, made it out of the burning bus safely.
Our bus caught fire tonight right outside of Topeka, KS. We've lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can't replace! It's really sad to see her go. We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!A photo posted by eliyoungband (@eliyoungband) on
Jan 17, 2017 at 10:53pm PST
Our bus caught fire tonight right outside of Topeka, KS. We've lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can't replace! It's really sad to see her go. We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!
A photo posted by eliyoungband (@eliyoungband) on
It's unclear what caused the back of the bus to catch fire.
Eli Young Band is currently on tour.
-------------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: